Sufi Night & Fund raising Gala Dinner to be held on Jan 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Sufi Night & Fundraising Gala Dinner to be held on Jan 25 Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital has arranged Sufi Night and Fundraising Gala Dinner to support cancer patients on 25 January at Serena Hotel Islamabad.

The aimed of Sufi Night was celebrate 25 years of hope of Shaukat Khanum and to collect donation for cancer patients.

An organizer of the event said that they are featuring Rizwam Moazzam Qawwal in support of cancer patients being treated at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center.

Every year they organize Sufi Night to collect donation for patients, he stated.