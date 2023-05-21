Sufi night held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Saturday organized a two-day Sufi night in connection with the Sufi festival.

Khawaja Azfar Aziz was the chief guest of the ceremony while Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed and Naheed Manzoor were also present on the occasion.

Singers Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Bilal, Sana Niamat and Sonia Azeem recited Sufi kalam in such a beautiful way that the participants swayed uncontrollably.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Azfar Aziz said that Sufi poetry was the guarantee of promoting peace and security while Sufi music connects hearts. He said that Sufi saints raised the flag of islam in the Sub-continent of Pakistan and India with the help of Sufi speeches and sent a message to the world that Islam is a religion of love, tolerance and prosperity.

Naheed Manzoor said that there was no need to understand the language in Sufi kalam, whether it was in Arabic, Sindhi, urdu or Persian, but it has an effect on the heart and soul.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad while speaking on the occasion, said that the Arts Council was introducing the younggeneration of Pakistan to the extinct the art of Qawwali and Sufi Kalam.

A large number of people participated in Sufi night.