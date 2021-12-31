UrduPoint.com

'Sufi Night' Held At Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 07:08 PM

The Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad division organized a 'Sufi Night' here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad division organized a 'Sufi Night' here.

Provincial Minister for CM Inspection team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema was the chief guest. Famous singer Hakeem Muhammad Azeem Mughal, and Muhammad Ihsan Mirza performed on the occasion.

Director Local Government Mian Aftab Ahmed, Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal and a large number of people from different walks of life were present.

