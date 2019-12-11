UrduPoint.com
Sufi Night To Be Held This Weekend In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 01:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :A sufi night blended with soulful tunes of qawali and sufi kalams will be held this weekend here to enthrall the sufi music lovers from twin cities.

Featuring sufi artists including Ustad Abdullah Manzoor Niazi and Waqas Niazi Qawal the event will be held at Aiwan-e-Quaid Auditorium F-9 which has been organized by the by the MOSH event management company.

Sufi night aimed at keep the culture of sufi music and qawali alive as this genre of music produced some biggest Names like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Aziz Miyan qawal, Qawal Muazazam Ali, however, now it seemed to be fading from the music scenario of the country.

One of the event organizers told APP that this event intended to provide the opportunity to people from Rawalpindi and Islamabad to come and experience a pacifying evening, blended with the richness of soulful and touching Persian and urdu Kalaams of famous Sufi's and poets.

He said that it was a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the culture activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens.

MOSH event management was a subsidiary company of MOSH Pakistan which traded in construction and Real estate, kitchen appliances and safety products.

