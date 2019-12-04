UrduPoint.com
Sufi Poet Khawaja Ghulam Farid's 122nd Urs Underway

The three-day 122nd Urs of Sufi poet Khawaja Ghulam Farid is underway in Kot Mithan where hundreds of devotees are visiting the shrine to pay respect to the saint

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The three-day 122nd Urs of Sufi poet Khawaja Ghulam Farid is underway in Kot Mithan where hundreds of devotees are visiting the shrine to pay respect to the saint.

According to details, the ceremonies of Urs are continued in second day on Wednesday and the followers of Khawaja Ghulam Farid from elsewhere in the country are attending the events.

Special arrangements of 'langar' have also been made for the devotees and the local administration have made foolproof security arrangements on the occasion for the security of public.

The annual Urs celebrations are comprised of several events including Mehfil-e-Sama, a literary conferences and Mushairas.

Khwaja Ghulam Fareed was a Seraiki poet, Chishti-Nizami mystic and Sajjada nashin (Patron saint) of the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent. He was born in 1261 A.H. and died at Chacharan Shrif but buried at Kot Mithan., Private news channel reported.

He was a great scholar of his time and wrote several books. He knew Arabic, Persian, urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Braj Bhasha, and Seraiki. He also wrote some poems in Sindhi, Persian, and Braj Bhasha.

