Sufi Qawwal Amjad Sabri Remembered On Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:44 PM

Sufi Qawwal Amjad Sabri remembered on death anniversary

Famous Sufi qawaal and Naatkhuwan Amjad Sabri was remembered on his fourth death anniversary on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Famous Sufi qawaal and Naatkhuwan Amjad Sabri was remembered on his fourth death anniversary on Monday.

Born on December 23, 1976, Amjad Sabri used to participate in chorus in his father and uncle's group, "Sabri Brothers.

" He started working as supporting vocalist after death of his father. Later, he started his own group.

Four years after martyrdom, Slain Amjad Sabri was still living in the hearts of people. The great Sufi Qawaal, Naatkhuwan, and singer Amjad Farid Sabri were murdered near Liaqutabad underpass.

Amjad Farid Sabri was a proponent of the Sufi Muslim tradition.

Son of Ghulam Farid Sabri and nephew of Maqbool Ahmed Sabri of Sabri Brothers, he emerged as one of South Asia's most prominent qawwali singers.

Like his elders, Sabri dedicated his life to keeping alive the tradition of Sufi qawwali that dates back over seven centuries. Amjad used to recite poetry's sung by his father and uncle.

His other works included Main Nazar Karoon Jaan e Jigar, Allah Allah, Dhoom Macha Do, Kaab Ki Raunaq, Kaash Yeh Dua Meri, Ali Mera Dil, Phir Dikha De Haram, Tuloo-e-Saher Hai Shaam-e-Qalandar.

His Qawwalis Tajdar-e-Haram and Bhar Do Jholi immortalized him in the hearts of his fans.

