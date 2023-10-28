Open Menu

Sufi-Rang Celebrations Start

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Sufi-Rang celebrations start

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) 15-day Sufi-Rang celebrations started on Saturday in connection with "Lahore Lahore A" festival 2023 under the auspices of the Auqaf Department and Religious Affairs Punjab.

The ceremony of the first Mahfil Sama started at Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir. Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr.

Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Administrator Data Darbar Tauqeer Mehmood Wattoo , Auqaf officials and a large number of people belonging to different walks of life participated in the ceremony.

Before the start, the Secretary Auqaf along with other officials of the institution and dignitaries visited the mazar of Hazrat Mian Mir and placed traditional chadar on the shrine of the great saint of the sub-continent. They offered dua for the development, prosperity and stability of the country. Local police made foolproof security arrangements for the visitors.

