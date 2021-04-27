Sufi Saint Sachal Sarmast Urs cancelled

The district administration, Khairpur on Tuesday cancelled the two-day Urs celebrations of Sufi Saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast, which were scheduled from April 27 to April 29, at Dargah Sharif in Ranipur in view of the coronavirus spread

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration, Khairpur on Tuesday cancelled the two-day Urs celebrations of Sufi Saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast, which were scheduled from April 27 to April 29, at Dargah Sharif in Ranipur in view of the coronavirus spread.

In this connection, a meeting of Sachal Sarmast Memorial Committee convened, in which the decision was taken that the Urs should be cancelled due to the current wave of coronavirus in the country.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Auqaf Department has already issued a notification to close all the shrines and dargahs for visitors and ordered to postpone the Urs celebrations.