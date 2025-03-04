Sufi saints' role in preaching Islam vital, Gov Punjab

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that islam spread all over the world due to the services of saints. The religious services of Baba Syed Lal Shah Qalandar are remembered in golden letters.

He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of visiting the shrine of Baba Syed Lal Shah Qalandar in Surasi Syedan, Gulhaira Gali, Murree.

According to the details, the Governor laid a wreath on the shrine and prayed for the elevation of ranks of Baba Syed Lal Shah Qalandar. The shrine administration met Sardar Saleem Haider.

During the meeting, the Governor Punjab paid tribute to the religious services of Baba Syed Lal Shah Qalandar, saying that he dedicated his life to religion. He said that visiting the shrines gave spiritual peace.