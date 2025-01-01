Sufi Teachings Vital For Peace In Troubled Times: Minister
Published January 01, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, underscored the critical role of Sufi teachings in fostering peace, harmony, and brotherhood during the launch of Kalyam Kooch-i-Ishq, a book celebrating the life and teachings of Hazrat Mian Fazluddin Kalyami.
The ceremony, held at the Pakistan academy of Letters, marked the 133rd death anniversary of the revered mystic.
The book, co-authored by Syed Ahmad Iqbal Tirmazi and Iftikhar Ahmad Hafiz Qadri, explores the biography and discourses of Hazrat Mian Fazluddin Kalyami, a spiritual disciple of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar.
The event drew a distinguished audience, including former president of the Islamic International University, Sahibzada Dr. Sajid ur Rehman, who presided over the session, and Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Dean of Social Sciences at Allama Iqbal Open University, as the guest of honor.
Professor Dr. Najeeba Arif, President of the Pakistan Academy of Letters, also graced the occasion alongside other prominent academics and scholars.
Addressing the gathering, Minister Pirzada lauded the authors for their contribution to Sufi literature, emphasizing the timeless relevance of mystics in shaping Islamic teachings and spreading the values of humility, tolerance, and love.
"The teachings of Hazrat Mian Fazluddin Kalyami remain a beacon of hope and inspiration, especially in today’s fractured world," the minister remarked.
He called for preserving and promoting Sufi literature to bridge divides and instill harmony among communities.
Dr. Sajid ur Rehman elaborated on Hazrat Mian Kalyami's spiritual guidance, highlighting his role in inspiring generations through his devotion and wisdom.
"His teachings continue to offer guidance to seekers of truth, even more than a century after his passing," he stated.
Professor Abdul Aziz Sahir praised the authors for shedding light on the life of the great mystic, calling the book a vital effort to preserve the spiritual heritage of the region.
Similarly, Professor Najeeba Arif highlighted Hazrat Mian Kalyami’s miraculous abilities and profound understanding of Islamic mysticism.
Sahibzada Professor Rashad Masood Kalyami commended the authors for narrating the Sufi's emphasis on introspection, self-reflection, and inner purification, central to the Sabriya branch of the Chishti Order to which he belonged.
The ceremony concluded with a unanimous call to ensure Sufi teachings reach younger generations to promote values of compassion and humanity in an era of uncertainty and despair.
