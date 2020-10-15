Sufi tourism service to be launched to woo tourists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has decided to shelve a proposed double-decker bus service and replace it with "Sufi Tourism" service to attract tourists to scenic and historical spots of Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan Districts.

General Manager (Operations) TDCP Asim Raza told reporters at the formal inauguration ceremony of TDCP Multan's new office accommodation here Thursday that initially five modern buses were being arranged for the two districts to launch the 'Sufi Tourism' service in Multan, the city of saints, and DG Khan, adding their route was yet to be finalized.

The GM Operations formally inaugurated the new office of TDCP Multan after it was shifted recently to historical clock tower building.

According to initial assessment, the initiative would cost around Rs 50 million.

Once operational, it would carry tourists to different monuments and culturally important and scenic spots in and around the cities of Multan and DG Khan, Raza said.

He disclosed, TDCP was also readying the launch of camping tours service in three cities including Multan and Lahore and procurement of necessary articles like tents and other goods was near completion. The initiative would enable tourists to stay in tents for enjoying the beauty of nature, GM Operations said adding that regional offices of TDCP would soon announce tour packages under this service. Hundred aspirants would be accommodated in a tour package.

To a question, Asim Raza admitted there was dearth of hotels providing quality service at reasonable price in Multan but added TDCP would not build its own hotel to keep field open for private sector to avail the opportunity.