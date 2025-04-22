Sufis, Saints Disseminated Message Of Peace, Love, Harmony : Gilani
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 09:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday said that the credit for spreading the light of islam in the subcontinent goes to the great saints and Sufis, who disseminated the message of Islam and peace through their teachings and preaching.
Addressing the 8th International Maulana Rumi and Hazrat Sultan Bahoo Conference, he appreciated the academic and research contributions of the Muslim Institute, stating that the institution is playing a commendable role in familiarising the younger generation with the teachings of Sufi saints.
This important academic and intellectual conference was organised by the Muslim Institute, in which national and international scholars, poets, writers, and intellectuals participated.
He said, “We are gathered here to pay tribute to great Sufi poets and saints like Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi and Hazrat Sultan Bahoo.”
The saints played a vital role in spreading the light of Islam in the subcontinent, who conveyed the message of Islam based on peace, love, brotherhood, and ethics.
The Chairman Senate emphasised that the Sufi saints not only served the religion through their teachings and character but also delivered the message of Allah into every heart through poetry and oration in local languages.
He observed that in today’s era, extremism and intolerance have affected social harmony.
Gilani paid tribute to the organisers of this international conference, especially Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Chairman of the Muslim Institute, and Saleem Mazhar.
By following the teachings of Hazrat Sultan Bahoo, Maulana Rumi, and other saints, challenges like Islamophobia can be tackled with ease. The world views us differently. The religion of Islam teaches love, brotherhood, and peace. By acting upon the message of Hazrat Sultan Bahoo and Maulana Rumi, we can overcome present-day difficulties.
He said that the saints and Sufis rejected intolerance. Intolerance and sectarianism stem from detachment from Sufism. The role of the Sufi community is of utmost importance for patience, tolerance, brotherhood, and harmony.
The Chairman Senate further stated that the youth should stay connected to traditions along with modern knowledge. The youth should promote peace and love in society through the message of the Sufi saints. Serving religion is the real service.
The participants appreciated the speech of Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and applauded him wholeheartedly. The conference was attended by national and international scholars, writers, poets, and intellectuals.
