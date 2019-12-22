UrduPoint.com
Sufis, Saints Play Key Role In Bringing Peace To South Asia: Qadri

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Pir Muhammad Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that the atmosphere of peace in the Islamic countries of South Asia and the promotion of religion islam was made possible by the Sufis and the Saints.

He expressed his views while addressing the "Sufi Conference" held on the first anniversary of Sheikh Gul (Late) at Khyber District. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Pir Mohammad Nur-ul-Haq Qadri said that his father and religious Pashtun leader Shariat Sheikh Gul would continue the mission of Pir Sheikh Gul of brotherhood and peace. He said that his father Pir Sheikh Gul has always given a message of peace and through his efforts in the area many enemies turned into friendship and gave the message of peace and brotherhood to the people.

He said that the saints have always given a message of peace to the people. The people of the area have also given us respect before which all the leaders of the people of Khyber district and the people and scholars were thankful for opening up door of madrasas for serving the people of the area.

Doors would remain open to the public and would not hesitate to make any sacrifice in this regard.

Former Senator and Sajjad Nasheen Pir Abdul Malik, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, on the occasion of the first anniversary of Sheikh-ul-Islam Sheikh Gul (Late). Pir Mohammad Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Pir Shams Alam Sahib, Pir of Manki Sharif Pir Rahmat Karim Chishti and others great scholars, leaders and people participated in large number.

At the end of the Sufism Conference, Pir Shams-ul-Amin Sahib made special prayers for Sheikh Gul (late) and prayed to Almighty Allah to establish peace in Kashmir and in the Muslim world. On the occasion, former Senator Pir Abdul Malik Qadri Sahib and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pirnur-ul-Haq Qadri thanked all the eminent scholars and the people for attending the conference held with the aim to spread peace.

