Sufis spread peace, tolerance and harmony: Minister Higher Education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Hummayun has urged the youth to read Sufi poetry for promotion of peace, tolerance and inter-religious harmony in the country.

Addressing Maulana Rumi and Sultan Bahoo Conference organized by Punjab University and Muslim Institute at Al Raazi Hall here on Thursday, he said Sufis spread islam in this region and their teachings negated the Western notion that Islam was spread by the sword, adding that Sufis worked against caste system in the subcontinent.

Advisor to Chief Minister Hanif Patafi, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Iranian Consulate General Reza Nazeri, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Muslim Institute Chairman Sultan Ahmed Ali, academy of Letters Tehran's Secretary Prof Dr Raza Nasiri, Jagiellonian University Poland's Prof Dr Piotr Klodkowski, Prof Dr Akram Shah Ikram, Prof Dr Khawaja Muhammad Zakria, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Prof Dr Akram Shah and Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar were awarded prestigious lifetime membership of Academy of Letters Tehran, which was a rare presidential award.

Raja Yasir Hummayun said the government would establish new universities in Punjab which would be named after Sufis. He said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed deep historical relations.

Advisor to CM Hanif Patafi said that PU was the best academic institution in the country.

He said, "We must seek guidance from Allah and teachings of Sufis to resolve our problems." PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the teachings of Sufis were derived from the Holy Quran and life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW). He said, "Islam has given the charter of universal human rights and we must learn its lesson to co-exist with each other." He said, "There should also be uniformity between our sayings and actions." Iranian Consulate General Reza Nazeri said that it was for the first time in the history of Iran that the prestigious and rare permanent membership of Academy of Letters was being awarded to Non-Iranians. He said that Iran and Pakistan's cultural relations existed since thousands of years ago and Pakistan's national anthem was also in Persian language.

Prof Dr Piotr Klodkowski said that Sufism was a universal message and there was a need to translate this message according to the understanding of the people of 21st century.

Academy of Letters Tehran Secretary Prof Dr Raza Nasiri said he had no words that could truly praise the contribution of Prof Dr Akram Shah and he was much respected in Iran. He also lauded Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar for promotion of Persian language in Pakistan. Mr Sultan Ahmed Ali said literature had strong impact on human life and Sufis introduced high moral values among the people.