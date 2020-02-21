UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sufism Promotes Love, Helps End Hatred: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:15 PM

Sufism promotes love, helps end hatred: Minister

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that Sufism and Islamic mysticism is all about love and it urges shunning hatred against human beings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that Sufism and Islamic mysticism is all about love and it urges shunning hatred against human beings.

He was addressing a conference titled 'Maulana Rumi and Hazrat Sultan Bahoo: Preachers of human friendship, peace, tolerance and coexistence in the world' at the Punjab University on Friday.

The minister said, "A person who practises high moral values in a real sense is not less than a Sufi." He said that humanity comes first and a religion later. He also quoted few Hadees Sharif (Sayings and practices of Holy Prophet PBUH), highlighting the significance of humanity.

Maulana Rumi and Sultan Bahoo both emphasised love and humanity, he added.

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted promotion of Sufism, adding that Al-Qadir University was being set up in that regard.

The minister said that Maulana Rumi and Sultan Bahoo are great personalities and their poetry highlights worship of Allah Almighty and love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that teachings of both these Sufis were beacon of light for the Muslims, adding that those who follow their teachings never indulge in hatred.

Sahibzada said, "We should love humanity and the message of these great Sufis will never let us fall down." He said that if such conferences were held on regular basis, it would definitely help bring change among the young generation.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Prof Dr Qamar Ali Zaidi and others also spokes and paid glowing tribute to Maulana Rumi and Sultan Bahoo.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Punjab Young Moral Muslim All Love

Recent Stories

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

23 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif is not well, suffering from heart and ..

35 minutes ago

Karachi Kings set target of 202 for Peshawar Zalmi

44 minutes ago

Simple interventions can control BP among hyperten ..

3 minutes ago

FATF has given more time to Pakistan to implement ..

1 hour ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi allocates monthly rewards for med ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.