Sufism University to be constructed in Bhitshah: Nisar Khuhro

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh on Universities and Boards, and provincial president PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said University of Sufism and Modern Sciences would soon be constructed over 10 acre land at Bhitshah.

The Sindh government had also accorded approval for release of rupees 150 million grant during current fiscal year in this regard.

He said this while addressing a meeting after visiting the proposed site of the university of Sufism and Modern Sciences at Bhitshah on Sunday.

Nisar Khuhro informed the meeting that construction work for Sufism University would soon be started after release of approved grant and it will be completed within four years.

The 10 acres land for the University of Sufism and Modern Sciences has been donated by a private person free of cost and NOC for university had already been obtained, Khuhro said and added that construction work would soon be started at the designated site.

Nisar Khuhro said Sindh Government had established Sufism University in the year 2019 with four faculties in which 180 students (Mate and Female) were studying while admission test for second year would be conducted in the month of August, 2020.

He said Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai was a great sufi saint and poet who preached for love, peace and tolerance, adding that in Sufism university research on Sufism will be conducted.

The employment in grade 1 to 4 will be given local people in Sufism University, Nisar Khuhro said and added that copy culture will be discouraged to maintain high standard of education in the province.

The Vice Chancellor Sufism University Dr. Parveen Munshi, the Deputy Commissioner Matiari, Ghulam Haider Chandio, the Assistant Commissioner Hala, Abdul Majeed Zuhrani and others were also present on the occasion.