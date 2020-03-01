UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sufism University To Be Constructed In Bhitshah: Nisar Khuhro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 08:50 PM

Sufism University to be constructed in Bhitshah: Nisar Khuhro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh on Universities and Boards, and provincial president PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said University of Sufism and Modern Sciences would soon be constructed over 10 acre land at Bhitshah.

The Sindh government had also accorded approval for release of rupees 150 million grant during current fiscal year in this regard.

He said this while addressing a meeting after visiting the proposed site of the university of Sufism and Modern Sciences at Bhitshah on Sunday.

Nisar Khuhro informed the meeting that construction work for Sufism University would soon be started after release of approved grant and it will be completed within four years.

The 10 acres land for the University of Sufism and Modern Sciences has been donated by a private person free of cost and NOC for university had already been obtained, Khuhro said and added that construction work would soon be started at the designated site.

Nisar Khuhro said Sindh Government had established Sufism University in the year 2019 with four faculties in which 180 students (Mate and Female) were studying while admission test for second year would be conducted in the month of August, 2020.

He said Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai was a great sufi saint and poet who preached for love, peace and tolerance, adding that in Sufism university research on Sufism will be conducted.

The employment in grade 1 to 4 will be given local people in Sufism University, Nisar Khuhro said and added that copy culture will be discouraged to maintain high standard of education in the province.

The Vice Chancellor Sufism University Dr. Parveen Munshi, the Deputy Commissioner Matiari, Ghulam Haider Chandio, the Assistant Commissioner Hala, Abdul Majeed Zuhrani and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Education Noc Hala Matiari SITE August Sunday 2019 2020 Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Employment Love

Recent Stories

MoF holds workshop on federal government’s trans ..

1 hour ago

Mexico is keen to follow UAE leadership’s happin ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo takes in four confiscated cheetah cubs

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Dubai World, ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation continues relief efforts in Mad ..

2 hours ago

National Month of Reading kicks off

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.