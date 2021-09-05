PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Nooul Haq Qadri Sunday said that Sufism has always preached brotherhood, tolerance and peace in the society.

He expressed these views while attending the Chehlum (40th-Day) of Late Pir Rehmat Kareem in Dak Ismail Khel, tehsil Pabbi, district Nowshera. The Chehlum besides other was attended by Pir Saeed Hussain, Senator Hafiz Abdul Maalik, Maulana Fazal Subhan, Pir Syed Munir Ullah Shah, former Provincial Minister Mian Iftikhar Hussain and MPA Mian Khaleequr Rehman.

Speaking on the occasion, Noorul Haq Qadri lauded the services rendered by late Rehmat Kareem and said that the religious personalities were sign of unification among the nation due to their hard work for promotion of Islamic preaching.

He said late Pir Rehmat Kareem always preached maintaining brotherhood in the society. He said Ulemas played a vital role in the Pakistan movement and it was the need of the present era that we should abide by the Islamic norms and promote interfaith harmony, tolerance and brotherhood in the society.

The participants of the Chehlum also offered a grand dua on the occasion.