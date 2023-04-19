Sufyan Dogar new Railways DS Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The newly appointed Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways (PR) Lahore M Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar took charge of his office in a ceremony, held here on Wednesday.

Former DS Lahore M Haneef Gull transferred the charge to the new officer, while the divisional officers congratulated the new DS on his reposting at the PR Lahore Division Superintendent post.

The DS thanked the officers present and expressed his determination for improvement in the railways with the help of workers.