Sugar Association demands ending permit system to control sugar prices

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Sugar Association Balochistan on Thursday called for an immediate ending of the permit system to control soaring sugar prices in the province.

The demand surfaced during their meeting with the Caretaker Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Zubair Ahmed Jamali.

Abdul Rahim Agha, the president of Anjuman-e-Tajran Balochistan led the delegation who called on him at his office here.

“ Irrelevant people are getting the permit of the sugar as a result, the prices of the sugar is soaring with an alarming scale,” the delegation of the sugar association deplored demanding that the Balochistan government should halt the permit system as recently done by the Khaiber Pakhtunkhwa government.

It may be mentioned here that currently, sugar is being sold at Rs 185 in the local market.

With the end of the permit system, the prices of the sugar will be decreased from Rs 130 to Rs 170, the delegation remarked.

Zubair Ahmed Jamali assured the government's all-out support and said, “We are well aware of the issues faced by the sugar industry.

The government is serious about resolving the genuine issues of the traders and business community and strives to provide the best possible facilities to them.

The minister assured them that suggestions proposed by the delegation would be taken up on the relevant forum for an amicable solution.

