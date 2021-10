Sugar bags, ghee seized, four godowns sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration on Thursday raided against hoarders and seized 5500 sugar bags and 96,000 kgs ghee by sealing four godowns .

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf on a tip -off, raided at a godown owned by Malik Ghulam Rasool and seized 4000 sugar bags and 32,000 kgs ghee and 150 sugar bags from Malik Sarfraz's godown.

Likewise, over 1500 sugar bags and 64,000 kgs ghee from a godown from 505 road and 50 sugar bags from Malik Rafiq's godown.

Assistant Commissioner also sealed all the godowns and started further legal action.

He said that the strict action was being taken against hoarders and added that sale of sugar and ghee on higher rates would not be tolerated.