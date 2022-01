Sugar bags recovered

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza , Assistant Commissioner conducted a raid in Sanwan centeral bazaar to nabbed sugar stockers here on Thursday night and recovered 1300 sugar bags from Talha traders and Aslam traders

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza , Assistant Commissioner conducted a raid in Sanwan centeral bazaar to nabbed sugar stockers here on Thursday night and recovered 1300 sugar bags from Talha traders and Aslam traders .

Separate cases were registered against them under hoarding and profiteering act after recovering 1300 sugar bags from their possessions siad official sources.