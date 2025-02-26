Sugar Bags Recovered During Crackdown On Hoarders
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 09:31 PM
The authorities have launched a large-scale crackdown ON hoarders ahead of RamaZan, seizing thousands of illegally stored sugar bags and sealing warehouses in Kot Addu
KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The authorities have launched a large-scale crackdown ON hoarders ahead of RamaZan, seizing thousands of illegally stored sugar bags and sealing warehouses in Kot Addu.
Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Asghar Iqbal Leghari, in coordination with intelligence agencies, led the operation, recovering thousands of sugar bags from hoarders and sealing the warehouses. The seized sugar has been redirected for sale at government-controlled rates through multiple designated sale points established by the administration.
The told the media that hoarders attempt to manipulate essential commodities, particularly sugar, to earn illegal profits before Ramazan. "Under the special directives of the Chief Minister, we have intensified operations against hoarders, and in the last four to five days, we have conducted multiple raids across Kot Addu, recovering over 20,000 sugar bags worth approximately Rs. 100 million and sealing warehouses," he said.
