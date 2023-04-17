Sugar being sold at Rs 95 per kg at stalls set up by sugar mills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :In the collaboration of the government and sugar mills, sugar is being sold at Rs95 per kg to provide relief to the people during Ramazan. On behalf of Ashraf Sugar Mills, sugar stalls have been set up in Bahawalpur at Model Bazaar, Hussaini Chowk, Railway Road, Khatm-e- Nabuwat Chowk, Ahmedpur East, Yazman, Hasilpur, and Khairpur Tamiwali.

On the behalf of Itteqaf Sugar Mills, sugar stalls have been set up in Yazman and Ahmedpur East. Sugar is being sold at Rs 95 per kg at these stalls.