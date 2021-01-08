ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Friday said that government will not spare 'sugar cartel' who allegedly involved in hike prices of food items and continue strict crackdowns against 'mafias'.

Talking to a Private news channel , he said sugar mafias have their roots in the system and they have created artificial shortage of the commodities of daily use in the country, adding that the government is determined to ensure their supply at affordable prices.

He assured the public that the government under the sincere leadership of PM will overcome inflation in the country caused by the flawed policies of previous regimes.

Replying a Question, he said there is always room for improvement and the government is making efforts to improve its performance further.

He said that the economy has now adopted the right direction and as a result the confidence of foreign investors is restoring in the Pakistan's economy, businesses are returning to the country.