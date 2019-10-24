Sugar Cess committee amended estimate funds of three ongoing road schemes in district

The Sugar Cess committee has approved amendments in estimated cost of three ongoing development schemes continued in the districts under Sugar Cess funds

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Sugar Cess committee has approved amendments in estimated cost of three ongoing development schemes continued in the districts under Sugar Cess funds.

The official of Deputy Commissioner (DC) office told this scribe that approval was given in a meeting chaired by the DC Sargodha Asia Gull.

The committee has also directed concerned officials to prepare new schemes for the farmers of Sugarcane to access from their fields to markets through using Google maps.

The local Parliamentarians, representatives of Sugar mills and concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

According to details the committee has approved amended estimate budget of three road construction schemes including construction of roads from Ajnala to chack 25 NB, Link road Maji Waal and Shehzad pur to Fateh abad.

The highway department has also submitted 41 schemes in the meeting for approval, he added.

Addressing the concerns of farmers and mill owners, the DC directed the XEN Highway to point out roads through Google maps, which connecting the Sugarcane fields to the Sugar mills and ensure their construction on priority.

She said that all schemes should be initiated after considering the farmers' priority to provide relief among growers accordingly so that they could access to the mills easily.

The DC has also directed the Alarabia Sugar mill to pay off outstanding payments of previous season among farmers and submit a report in this regard to her office, he said .