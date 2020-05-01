UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sugar Cess Committee Approved Various Schemes Worth Of Rs.167.8 Million In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:08 PM

Sugar Cess committee approved various schemes worth of Rs.167.8 million in Sargodha

The Sugar Cess Committee has approved various schemes worth Rs. 167.8 million to bring sugarcane from the fields to the mills

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Sugar Cess Committee has approved various schemes worth Rs. 167.8 million to bring sugarcane from the fields to the mills.

The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh. Meeting was attended by MPAs Chaudhry Faisal Farooq Cheema, Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Chaudhry Muneeb Sultan Cheema, ADCR Meesam Abbas, and ADC Finance Yasir Bhatti including Mills administration, farmers and officers concerned.

The meeting was informed that the Sugar Cess Funds have funds of Rs.2.7 million for Al-Arabia Sugar Mills, Rs.19.4 million for Popular Sugar Mills, Rs.118.5 million for Noon Sugar Mills and Rs.

27 million forSillanwali Sugar Mills. It was further informed to meeting that under Sugar Cess Funds, Rs. 106.6 million has been spent so far on three schemes of four sugar mills in the district with an estimated cost of Rs. 152.7 million.

On that occasion the meeting has unanimously approved the construction and repair of various roads from the field to the mills as per the available funds of all the sugar mills.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that sugar cess funds were being spent only on the welfare of farmers.

He has also directed to complete the ongoing schemes on time and not to compromise on the quality of material.

Related Topics

All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Crackdown against hoarders continues in Faisalabad ..

21 seconds ago

Iran Confirms 1,006 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exce ..

23 seconds ago

Japan to support ADB developing member countries' ..

5 seconds ago

One more patient tested positive for COVID-19

24 seconds ago

Trade unionists pays homage to heroes of Chicago

26 seconds ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Spain Rises By 281 to 24,82 ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.