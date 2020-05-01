Sugar Cess committee approved various schemes worth of Rs.167.8 million in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Sugar Cess Committee has approved various schemes worth Rs. 167.8 million to bring sugarcane from the fields to the mills.

The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh. Meeting was attended by MPAs Chaudhry Faisal Farooq Cheema, Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Chaudhry Muneeb Sultan Cheema, ADCR Meesam Abbas, and ADC Finance Yasir Bhatti including Mills administration, farmers and officers concerned.

The meeting was informed that the Sugar Cess Funds have funds of Rs.2.7 million for Al-Arabia Sugar Mills, Rs.19.4 million for Popular Sugar Mills, Rs.118.5 million for Noon Sugar Mills and Rs.

27 million forSillanwali Sugar Mills. It was further informed to meeting that under Sugar Cess Funds, Rs. 106.6 million has been spent so far on three schemes of four sugar mills in the district with an estimated cost of Rs. 152.7 million.

On that occasion the meeting has unanimously approved the construction and repair of various roads from the field to the mills as per the available funds of all the sugar mills.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that sugar cess funds were being spent only on the welfare of farmers.

He has also directed to complete the ongoing schemes on time and not to compromise on the quality of material.