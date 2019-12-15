UrduPoint.com
Sugar Clinic At LGH Provides Treatment To 1,000 Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :The Sugar Clinic, set up at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), provided free check-up facilities to more than 1,000 patients, along with free medical tests last month while some patients were also given glucometers.

Principal of the Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Prof Sardar Muhammad Alfreed said this here on Sunday.

He said that people would have to change their lifestyle and go for simple food, walk and exercise. They should adopt preventive measures which could save them from disease, he added.

He said that those mothers who opt for breast-feeding could avoid fatness and save themselves from diabetes as well. He said that a separate ward for diabetes patients had also been set up so that proper and up-to-the-mark treatment to the patients could be provided.

