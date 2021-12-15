UrduPoint.com

Sugar Committee's Report To Be Made Public Tomorrow: Hammad Azhar

Wed 15th December 2021 | 04:26 PM

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said the report of Sugar Reform Committee would be shared by tomorrow through all mediums in collaboration with ministry of information

Sugar Reform Committee chaired by me has presented its recommendations to Cabinet, he tweeted.

The Prime Minister instructed that report be released and discussed publicly for next 3 weeks, he said in a tweet.

He said, " the thrust of reform is towards deregulation, documentation, enhancing competition in sugar sector.

