ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said the report of Sugar Reform Committee would be shared by tomorrow through all mediums in collaboration with ministry of information.

Sugar Reform Committee chaired by me has presented its recommendations to Cabinet, he tweeted.

The Prime Minister instructed that report be released and discussed publicly for next 3 weeks, he said in a tweet.

He said, " the thrust of reform is towards deregulation, documentation, enhancing competition in sugar sector.