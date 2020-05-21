UrduPoint.com
Sugar Crisis Culprits To Be Taken To Task: Sheikh Rashid

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:50 PM

Sugar crisis culprits to be taken to task: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would take a stern action against sugar crisis culprits.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister had fulfilled his promise by making sugar crisis report public.

Commenting on the forensic report, the minister said Names of Omni group and other political leaders hailing from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were very much visible in this report and warned the prime minister would not leave any person found involved in corruption or plundering the national money.

He revealed that inquiry report on wheat crisis would also be finalized soon and in this connection, the prime minister had already given instructions to quarter concerned.

Sheikh Rashid said the sugar mafia had posed threat to high ups engaged in finalizing the report of sugar, but the prime minister brushing aside all such threats, had taken the decision to public forensic inquiry report. "Any one found involved in corruption would not be spared," he said.

To a question, he said the name of opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif could be included in the exit control list (ECL), due to involvement in sugar mills.

