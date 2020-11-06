Sugar, flour bags supply enhance at Sahulat bazaars

The sugar and flour bags supply has been enhanced at Sahulat bazaars as 10,000 flour bags supply was provided today(Friday) at ten bazaars across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The sugar and flour bags supply has been enhanced at Sahulat bazaars as 10,000 flour bags supply was provided today(Friday) at ten bazaars across the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak has ordered to extend the supply by keeping in view the rush of people at Sahulat bazaars.

The 7500 kilograms sugar was also provided at Sahulat bazaars.

The district administration also issued data of sold items at seven sahulat bazaars of the city last day in which 6900 flour bags provided while 6220 bags flour sold.

Similarly, 5250 kilograms sugar was also provided and 2900 kilograms used to sale.

734 kilograms onion and 619 kilograms potatoes were also sold in a day at Sahulat bazaars.

