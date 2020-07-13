Sugar, flour being provided to people at govt rates: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said flour and sugar were being supplied every day at sale points in the district on government rates.

On Monday, the deputy commissioner with ADCR Arjumand Zia visited sale points of flour and sugar set up at Watta Khel Road, Main Bazaar, Bilu Khel Road, Government High school Road and others points in the city and checked rates, weight and quality of flour and sugar.

Talking to consumers, DC Omar Sher Chattah said supply of flour and sugar at sale pointswas regularly monitoring in the district.