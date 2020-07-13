UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sugar, Flour Being Provided To People At Govt Rates: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:30 PM

Sugar, flour being provided to people at govt rates: DC

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said flour and sugar were being supplied every day at sale points in the district on government rates.

On Monday, the deputy commissioner with ADCR Arjumand Zia visited sale points of flour and sugar set up at Watta Khel Road, Main Bazaar, Bilu Khel Road, Government High school Road and others points in the city and checked rates, weight and quality of flour and sugar.

Talking to consumers, DC Omar Sher Chattah said supply of flour and sugar at sale pointswas regularly monitoring in the district.

Related Topics

Road Sale Government Weight Flour

Recent Stories

Seemi Raheel says “humour” is dead in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

33 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

57 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt ..

57 minutes ago

Man set ablaze by his wife in Sialkot battles for ..

1 hour ago

HUAWEI Y8p is the Ultimate Champion with its 48 MP ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.