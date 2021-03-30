UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sugar, Flour Investigations To Be Brought To Logical Conclusion: NAB Chairman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:32 PM

Sugar, flour investigations to be brought to logical conclusion: NAB Chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday said that the NAB has solid evidence of big fish's money laundering of billions of rupees and sugar and flour scams investigations would be taken to logical conclusion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday said that the NAB has solid evidence of big fish's money laundering of billions of rupees and sugar and flour scams investigations would be taken to logical conclusion.

In a statement, he said that Quaid -e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, father of the nation in his Address to the Constituent Assembly had identified bribery and nepotism as the main curses.

He said that there is a difference between white collar crimes and in street crimes. NAB is committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases.

NAB has so far deposited Rs. 714 billion since its inception which is being termed as a great achievement.

NAB has constituted a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. The CIT has the services of director, additional director, investigation officer, legal counsel and experts of monetary and land revenue department.

NAB officers are working with dedication and commitment as per law. NAB is on the right track due to commitment of its officials.

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption National Accountability Bureau Muhammad Ali Jinnah Money From Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Shahzad hopes reshuffling in finance sector to pro ..

3 minutes ago

Two bodies found in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

26k senior citizens get Covid-19 jabs in KPK

3 minutes ago

122 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court's decision will surely strengthen de ..

7 minutes ago

PHATA to construct 800 apartment s in Multan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.