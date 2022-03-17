Sugar futures close flat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) --:Sugar futures closed flat Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2022 delivery closed at 5,768 Yuan (about 909.7 U.S. Dollars) per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 310,360 lots with a turnover of 17.99 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.