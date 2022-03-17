UrduPoint.com

Sugar Futures Close Flat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Sugar futures close flat

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) --:Sugar futures closed flat Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2022 delivery closed at 5,768 Yuan (about 909.7 U.S. Dollars) per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 310,360 lots with a turnover of 17.99 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January May Billion

Recent Stories

Ukraine war to almost halve Germany's 2022 growth: ..

Ukraine war to almost halve Germany's 2022 growth: economic institute

30 minutes ago
 China's Jilin hands out COVID-19 antigen test kits ..

China's Jilin hands out COVID-19 antigen test kits

30 minutes ago
 China successfully launches Yaogan-34 02 remote se ..

China successfully launches Yaogan-34 02 remote sensing satellite

30 minutes ago
 Cambodia opposition figures hit with jail terms

Cambodia opposition figures hit with jail terms

31 minutes ago
 Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

32 minutes ago
 DC for vaccination, spray to prevent spread of lu ..

DC for vaccination, spray to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>