Sugar hoarders attack official team during raid, two godowns sealed

MULTAN, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) ::An official team comprising district government officials, police and other departments were attacked by sugar hoarders during raid on a godown.

Upon receiving information that 2200 50-kg bags of sugar were hoarded in two godowns near new central jail, a team raided a godown and sealed it where 1000 bags of sugar were stored illegally.

An FIR was got registered against the godown owner Younis Saeed on charges of hoarding.

However, during raid on a second godown nearby, the owner of Chishti Commission Shop called his accomplices who attacked the official team and resisted their bid to seal the godown.

In the meantime, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Mansoor reached the site along with his team and controlled the situation. The godown where 1200 bags of sugar were stored was sealed and FIR was got registered against the owner on charges of hoarding and causing hurdles in performance of duty by officials.

Officials said that the two godowns were built without intimation to market committee and prior approval and hence were illegal.