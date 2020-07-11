UrduPoint.com
Sugar Hoarders Fined In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

The city district administration on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 59,000 on 20 sugar hoarders for selling the commodity at higher than the government fixed rate

The city district administration on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 59,000 on 20 sugar hoarders for selling the commodity at higher than the government fixed rate.

Price control magistrates of the city administration, during the crackdown on sugar hoarders, checked sugar prices at 321 shops and found 56 violations.

Twenty cases were registered against profiteers.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal, the PriceControl Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure the availabilityof sugar at government rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

