Sugar hoarders fined of 92,500

The city district administration on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 92,500 on sugar hoarders for selling the commodity at higher-than-the government fixed rate of Rs 70 per kg.

The price control magistrates of the city administration, during a crackdown on sugar hoarders, checked sugar prices at 315 shops and found 28 violations.

Eight cases were registered against the profiteers.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal, the pricecontrol magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure the availabilityof commodities at government rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

