Sugar Hoarders Held, 480 Bags Recovered In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:41 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration recovered 480 bags of sugar illegal stored at a godown, during a raid, here on Monday.

According to official sources, assistant commissioner Zeeshan Nadeem raided at Chak 96/15 and recovered 480 bags of sugar from hoarders.

The alleged outlaws namely Ramzan and Hanif had illegally stored sugar bags.

Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan sealed godowns. Zeeshan in a statement , observed that nobody would be allowed to hoarder any commodity.

He added that legal action was being taken against the outlaws.

