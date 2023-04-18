UrduPoint.com

Sugar Hoarding: 1400 Bags Of Sugar Seized During Two Separate Raids

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 12:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration seized 1400 bags of hoarded sugar during different raids in Jalalpur Pirwala and Mumtazabad, here on Monday night.

According to official sources, a team of the government raided Mumtazabad and recovered 800 sugar bags.

Similarly, another team traced 600 bags of sugar.

The sugar bags were hoarded by mafias with the objective to earn undue profit by creating an artificial shortage.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Jehangir maintained that the black marketers would be dealt with iron hands.

The seized sugar bags would be put on sale at the government's recommended prices.

