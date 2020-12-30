Sugar inquiry bearing positive results: Ali Amin Gandapore

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapore has said that sugar inquiry was conducted in the interest of the people and bearing positive results to the benefit of both growers and general public.

He expressed these views while addressing a function at Circuit House, D.I. Khan on Wednesday. Beside, Advisor to KP CM on Food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, Director food KP, Zubair, Deputy Commissioner (DC), D.I. Khan, the representatives of sugar mills, growers and media also attended.

Speaking on the occasion Ali Amin said that as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the utmost importance was for the general public and resolution of their problems and redressal of their grievances.

He said that industries also have crucial role in the development of any country. Therefore, if industries work in the interest of general public and economic uplift, then government will also extend complete cooperation to it.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Arifullah expressed gratitude to Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapore and Advisor to KP CM on Food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman on hearing crushing season related issues of growers.