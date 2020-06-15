UrduPoint.com
Sugar Inquiry Commission Case: IHC To Hear On Friday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

Sugar inquiry commission case: IHC to hear on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed to fix the case against the constitution of sugar inquiry commission on Friday, June 19.

The case was lodged by Sugar Mills Association.

The court, after no objection from the federation, allowed sugarcane growers to become the party in the case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, expressed concern over non compliance of selling sugar at Rs70 per kilogram (kg) and said the stay order to stop the action against sugar mills was conditional with it.

The additional attorney general informed the court that talks were underway with sugar mills to ensure selling of sugar in accordance of the court orders but so for the sugar was not available at Rs70 per kg in the market.

At this, the chief justice said if this was the situation then the stay order did not exist as it was conditional.

The court observed that it was not authorized to fix sugar price as this was the mandate of the executive.

