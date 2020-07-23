Sugar inquiry commission discovers important facts, AGP tells Islamabad High Court

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:52 PM

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan on Thursday apprised Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the sugar inquiry commission had discovered important facts pertaining to the sugar crisis and prayed to dismiss the appeal of sugar mills association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan on Thursday apprised Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the sugar inquiry commission had discovered important facts pertaining to the sugar crisis and prayed to dismiss the appeal of sugar mills association.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Auragnzeb conducted hearing on intra court appeal of sugar mills association against the judgment of a single member bench.

During the course of proceeding, the AGP stated that though the notification of inquiry commission should have been issued by the cabinet division but the court could ignore this minor deviation.

He said in the light of top court's judgment the minor mistakes couldn't effect the purpose of any decision.

The AGP concluded his arguments after this the court adjourned the hearing sine die.

