Sugar mafia is one factor for govt to take U-turn on import from India: Reports

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2021) The Federal government led by PTI government succumbed to the pressure exerted by Sugar mafia against import of sugar from India, the latest reports say.

The Reports say Sugar mafia was unhappy with the government’s decision of importing sugar from India ahead of holy month of Ramazan when it was expecting huge profit on sugar. However, it is just the one factor that led the government to make a U-turn on sugar.

The government had earlier decided to import sugar through private sector after Cheeni [Sugar] trading Cooperation of Pakistan suggested that it should be imported from India.

FIA had found 392 more benami accounts of sugar mafia from the WhatsApp group of Satta mafia through which total transactions of worth Rs 6 billion were conducted.

The Agency seized the amount in the accounts and took the amount from these accounts of mafia, the sources added.

Besides it, FIA had acquired a record of 1,000 WhatsApp groups of the sugar satta mafia from different parts of the country.

According to the agency over 30 sugar mills were involved during the investigation

On other hand, FIA has busted the racket and sugar mafia minting money from the public and doing money laundering.

FIA on March 22 booked Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen over fraud and money laundering. Both father and son were doing business in sugar besides many other projects and were allegedly involved in money laundering of millions of rupees.