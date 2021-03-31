(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that the sugar mafia can't escape accountability, even if they belong to any party, including the ruling (PTI) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that the sugar mafia can't escape accountability, even if they belong to any party, including the ruling (PTI) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In a tweet, he blamed speculators and mafias for creating uncertainty in the market which led to the surge in the prices of sweetener.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan always kept the interest of the people of Pakistan supreme. The law will take its course indiscriminately against those who create hurdles in the ongoing relief efforts to public - will be dealt with iron hands.