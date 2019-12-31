UrduPoint.com
Sugar-mill Owners Stopped Crushing Sugarcane Across Punjab

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:28 PM

Sugar-mill owners stopped crushing sugarcane across Punjab

The sugar mafia has closed their sugar mills in whole Punjab province as number of growers started protest

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) The sugar mafia has closed their sugar mills in whole Punjab province as number of growers started protest. According to detail, both Federal and provincial governments have bended knees before mafia.The sugar-mill owners stopped crushing sugarcane across Punjab, as they are no more buying the crop from farmers.The growers are perturbed over the abrupt closing down of sugar mills and they have asked the government to intervene in the issue immediately.

The delay in crushing will mean huge loss to farmers as weight of sugarcane is reduced if it is not processed by the mills after harvesting.The Punjab government upward revised the price of sugarcane at Rs190 for the current crushing season.

However, sugar mill owners did not accept the decision and they were reluctant to start crushing earlier this month. However, after the intervention of the government, the mills launched crushing but buying from farmers could not be picked up.It is learnt that the mill owners decided on Saturday to close down the mills from Sunday and stop purchase of sugarcane from farmers.

The mills in south and central Punjab are not working as per decision taken by PSMA.It was worth mentioned here that Director General Jhang has held successful dialogue with growers after this Jhang-Tobba road has reopened.

