Sugar Mill Sealed Over Default On Payment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 06:43 PM

The district administration has sealed a sugar mill and also nabbed four employees of a private bank into custody for delaying payments to farmers during a special operation on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The district administration has sealed a sugar mill and also nabbed four employees of a private bank into custody for delaying payments to farmers during a special operation on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nasir Shahzad Dogar launched a special operation against the sugar mills involved in delaying payments of sugarcane to farmers.

Taking action on the reports regarding non-payment to farmers by Tandalyanwala sugar mills, the assistant directed sealed the sugar mill and also arrested four employees of a private bank over involvement in illegal transactions.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure timely payment to sugarcane growers adding that strict action would be taken against the sugar mill administration over non-compliance.

