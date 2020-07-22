Sugar Mill workers stage protest rally, hunger strike for restoration of jobs

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):Sindh Sugar Mills Workers Federation here Tuesday staged a protest rally and token hunger strike against termination of services of Sakrand Sugar Mill employees and demanded restoration of jobs and payment of outstanding salaries.

The Sugar Mills workers Iqbal Khan, Mashooq Chandio, Khalid Khanzada, Ali Mohammad Junejo and others led the protest demonstration against termination of their employment. They also organized a token hunger strike opposite the local press club to press for their demands.

Sindh Sugar Mills Workers Federation leaders while addressing the rally said due to closure of accounts of Sakrand Sugar Mills salaries could not be paid to them since the last eight months.

The management of Sakrand Sugar Mill has also terminated services of thousands of employees due to which families of the sacked employees were facing financial hardship and starvation, they said and demanded of the higher authorities to restore bank accounts of the Sugar Mills so that they could get their jobs back. Sindh Sugar Mills Workers Federation also warned if demands were not accepted they along with family members took to the streets for restoration of their employment.