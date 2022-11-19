UrduPoint.com

Sugar Mills Directed To Ensure Crushing From Nov 25

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Sugar mills directed to ensure crushing from Nov 25

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh has directed sugar mills in the district to start crushing from Nov 25 at every cost.

Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, he said that sugar mills administration had been directed to issue cane procurement receipts (CPRs) to farmers on-the-spot. He said that sugar mills management would also clear pending payments to farmers within two days.

The deputy commissioner said approval had been given for repair and maintenance of roads leading to sugar mills.

He said the district administration had imposed a ban on carrying double trolleys to minimise accident risks and addressing the traffic issues.

The sugar mills have also been directed to paste reflectors on front and back sides of the trollies.

Earlier, Deputy Director Agriculture Khalid Mahmood briefed the meeting about the crushing season.

Representatives of sugar mills, Kissan leader Mian Rehan, President Kissan board Faisalabad Ali Ahmed Goraya were also present.

