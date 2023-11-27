Sugar mills’ directed to ensure designated routes for tractor-trolleys

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Authorities of the district’s sugar mills on Monday held a meeting with District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani to discuss traffic-related issues in wake of sugarcane crushing season.

According to the police spokesman, they discussed the initiation of the sugarcane crushing season, maintaining traffic flow besides discussions on specific routes in order to avoid traffic issues and ensure timely supply of sugarcane for the mills.

The mills’ authorities expressed their full cooperation to obey the directives.

The DPO directed the mill authorities to ensure the use of designated routes for tractor-trolleys besides raising awareness about installing lights behind loaded trolleys to prevent accidents, and comply with all legal requirements.

DSPs Kashif Sattar and Anwar Khan Khattak were also present.