(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Numan Ali sealed the gowdon of Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Kanjwani and seized 44,000 bags of sugar over non-compliance of official ex-mill rate and violation of Chain Supply Orders 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Numan Ali sealed the gowdon of Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Kanjwani and seized 44,000 bags of sugar over non-compliance of official ex-mill rate and violation of Chain Supply Orders 2021.

A spokesman of district administration said that the AC inspected Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Kanjwani.

The mills administration did not provide information about the sale of sugar to the offices of Cane Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner under Chain Supply Orders 2021.