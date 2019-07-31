UrduPoint.com
Sugar Mills Owned By Sharif Family Flouting Court Orders By Not Making Payment To Farmers

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:50 PM

3 Sugar Mills owned by Sharif family have not made payment over Rs 1.5 billion to sugar cane growers despite Supreme Court (SC) orders

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) 3 Sugar Mills owned by Sharif family have not made payment over Rs 1.5 billion to sugar cane growers despite Supreme Court (SC) orders.Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz is the top most defaulter on the payment to sugar cane cultivators.A 3-member bench of SC had ordered Punjab government that payments to all sugar cane growers be made till July 30, 2019 and those who fail to make payments within stipulated period should be proceeded against under Land Revenue Act by Punjab government.

Two weeks have been elapsed since the court had issued orders and July 30 was the last date of the schedule issued by the court.The sugar mills have neither made payment of Rs 1.5 billion to sugar cane growers nor have they attached any importance to court's orders.

Punjab government is also not showing any vigilance in implementing court's orders in letter and spirit.The sugar mills owned by Sharif family in Punjab have failed to pay billion of outstanding dues to the cultivators of sugar cane.

Ramzan Sugar Mills has not paid Rs 580 million to the growers. Another sugar mills, Al-arabia owned by Sharif family has yet to make payment of Rs 395 million to the farmers while a third sugar mills namely Abdullah Sugar Mills owned by Sharif family has to make payment of Rs 20 million to farmers.

Outstanding dues amounting to Rs 48.8 million are payable by a sugar mill owned by PPP leader Zaka Ashraf.

Tandlianwala Sugar Mills owned by PTI leader Humayun Akhtar Khan has to make payment to the tune of Rs 70 million to the farmers.Only Punjab government can take action under land revenue act against the sugar mills which have not complied with court's orders.

. However Punjab cane commissioner is one among personal employees of Sharif family and commissioner is neither moving law nor he looks serious in taking any action after his palm has been greased.

The sitting cane commissioner is one among the loyalists of Sharif family and a part of corrupt mafia. Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar should take immediate action against this corrupt cane commissioner.Deputy commissioner Chiniot too is not lending any help to poor farmers and they return empty handed to their homes after staging a protest before DC office daily.The SC should take notice against the government officers who have failed to implement court's orders.

